Last month, Doja Cat sat down for a spoof interview with her alter ego, and the results were chaotic — fitting because that’s the word she used when Ice Spice, for Instagram’s Close Friends Only, asked her to describe her 2023 in one word. Ice Spice posted that clip on Wednesday, December 6, but Billboard dropped a separate clip from their conversation that put Ice Spice on the spot.

In the clip, Doja asks Ice Spice to identify her first-ever celebrity crush. “Ugh, it’s so embarrassing,” she responded. After some coaxing from Doja, Ice Spice finally said, “I’m just gonna say it. It was Usher. I saw him at the Met Gala for the first time I ever seen him. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s him.”

“He’s beautiful,” Doja said, and Ice Spice agreed, “Gorgeous man.”

Doja Cat was recently serenaded by Usher at his Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency. He performed his 100th and final show last Saturday, December 2, so Ice Spice missed her opportunity to join the likes of Doja, Keke Palmer, and Saweetie as recipients of Usher’s viral serenading. Luckily, Usher will perform the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

According to Billboard, “The full podcast episode of Close Friends Only, produced in collaboration with The Unwell Network, will go live across streaming platforms including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts and YouTube on Thursday [December 7].”

Watch the clips below.