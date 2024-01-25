Ice Spice Solidifies Her Stardom In Her First Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

For the past few years, there has been no greater sign of a new entertainer’s ascendency than starring in a Super Bowl ad. It’s an honor normally reserved for household names, folks with the sort of brand recognition that ensures viewers at home do the real-life version of that Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV meme from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

It looks like the latest rising star to receive that honor is Ice Spice, who will appear in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial for upstart soft drink brand Starry. Starry ( a rebranded Sierra Mist) has been using its competitor Sprite’s 1990s marketing approach, directing its efforts at a “cool/young” demographics via sponsoring the NBA’s All-Star events and employing contemporary rappers in its advertising.

According to AdAge, the brand’s efforts to tap Gen Z have focused on TikTok, where Ice Spice notoriously first made her entry into the public consciousness before becoming nearly ubiquitous in 2023 with features alongside Taylor Swift (“Karma” remix) and Nicki Minaj, the latter on both her own “Princess Diana” remix and the inescapable Barbie soundtrack hit, “Barbie World.”

In the teaser for the ad, which Starry shared today on YouTube, Ice Spice is on a date with a new guy (sipping a Starry, of course) when she notices her ex walk in. We don’t get to see what happens next, which will presumably be revealed during the Super Bowl itself. For now you can check out the teaser above.