Not that you need another reminder, but if you’re thinking about taking a big international trip, Iceland should be near the top of the list of destinations that you consider. It has natural beauty that’s rare in other parts of the world, and if you find yourself there in Reykjavik from November 7 to 10, you can catch Iceland Airwaves, a music festival with a lineup that’s getting better and better by the day.

A month ago, it was announced that Soccer Mommy and Superorganism would be playing the event, which is enough to get anybody excited. Today, they’ve introduced some more greatness to the lineup, and the newly added artists prove that the folks behind Icelandic Airwaves are dedicated to having one of the most eclectic rosters in music festivals: Blood Orange, The Voidz, Fever Ray, Cashmere Cat, Snail Mail, and others will be playing the fest. They’ve also added plenty of homegrown Icelandic talent, and beyond that, the event seems dedicated to establishing itself as an international music summit, since they bring in artists from just about every country you can think of.

Read our interview with Superorganism’s Orono Noguchi here, as well as our conversation with Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison, here and keep your eye out for more announcements coming out of Iceland.