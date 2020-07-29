IDK And ASAP Ferg Dance The Hora In Their Celebratory ‘Mazel Tov’ Video

After an absolutely horrid month it which it seemed a rift was opening between hip-hop and the Jewish community thanks to egregious comments made by certain elders of hip-hop, IDK and ASAP Ferg have arrived with seemingly the perfect remedy in the form of the video for their recent collaboration, “Mazel Tov.” The video sees IDK, Ferg and a few of their friends throwing a party in the hills, dancing the hora, and yes, lifting each other on chairs in celebration.

“Mazel Tov” was the first single from IDK’s latest project, the Basketball County soundtrack IDK & Friends 2. The album also featured a number of big-name collaborators for the DMV native as well as other PG County stars like Big Jam, Big Flock, Rico Nasty, Weensey of the Backyard Band, and Yung Manny. Among the bigger name stars, IDK invited friends like Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, PNB Rock, and Wale, while he got a big co-sign from Memphis legend Juicy J.

IDK’s profile has risen considerably in the wake of IDK & Friends 2, culminating in his first late-night television appearance for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he bypassed the opportunity to promote his new singles in favor of a performance highlighting the social justice movement with his Is He Real? track “No Cable.”

Watch IDK and ASAP Ferg’s “Mazel Tov” video above.

