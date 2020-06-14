IDK Teased A New Project Set To Arrive Ahead Of ‘U See 4 Yourself’

IDK began the last quarter of 2019 with his major-label debut album, Is He Real? The album was released to positive reviews as it impressively tackled the realities and fantasies of life. Weeks after releasing the album, IDK revealed in a tweet that a companion album, one that answered the question presented in his major-label debut album’s title, would arrive in 2020. Before that companion album arrives, however, IDK revealed that he has something else in the works for fans.

Before I give you my second album “USEE4YOURSELF” I’d like to drop off something me and my brother made 4 y’all. 9 Tracks, details soon ❤️ — ? (@IDK) June 14, 2020

Ahead of the album, which IDK confirmed to be titled U See 4 Yourself, he took to Twitter to announce a new project would precede the upcoming album. “Before I give you my second album “USEE4YOURSELF” I’d like to drop off something me and my brother made 4 y’all. 9 Tracks, details soon,” he said in the tweet.

This would not be the first time IDK released a project shortly before a full album. Less than a year before releasing Is He Real?, IDK shared his IDK & Friends :) project. The 7-song effort saw features from Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, Wale, and more.

As we await the details on the upcoming project, IDK teased a possible collaborator for it. Sharing a picture from his Macbook, IDK showed fans a folder titled “MADLIB 4 IDK” shedding light on the possibility that one or more Madlib-produced beats could land on either of IDK’s upcoming projects.

IDK’s announcement also arrives after he released his “Mazel Tov” track alongside ASAP Ferg.

