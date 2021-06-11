The wait for IDK’s upcoming sophomore album has gone on for a year and a half. It tracks back to the release of his major-label debut album Is He Real? at the end of 2019. However, over this duration, the DMV rapper made the wait for album No. 2 fairly easy thanks to his 2020 project, IDK & Friends 2, as well as a boatload of singles that all proved IDK only sharpened his rap skills. Thankfully, good things come to those that wait as IDK finally shared a release date for his sophomore album, titled USee4Yourself, with his new single, “Peloton.”

The track begins with a sample of UGK and Outkast’s classic song, “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” as IDK raps the first line of his song in the same tune that Andre 3000 did on the 2007 song. “Peloton,” which begins with soulful vocals that sit behind IDK’s raps, sees a quick switch up that brings a jolt of energy to the track as IDK flexes some muscle after a woman labels him as the one for her.

Along with the song, IDK confirmed that USee4Yourself will arrive on July 9, leaving just a few weeks until the project and its 17 songs land in the hands of listeners.

USee4Yourself is out 7/9 via Clue No Clue/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.