IDK Hands Out Free Pairs Of Signed Nike Sneakers In His Neighborhood

In addition to rolling out his second album USee4Yourself, IDK also recently announced his partnership with athletic wear giant Nike, tweeting, “Im officially apart of the Swoosh family” ahead of releasing the album’s third single, “Pradadabang” featuring Young Thug. Although the details of just what IDK — who is close with Kevin Durant, a longtime member of Nike’s stable of endorsed athletes — will do with the Swoosh remain out of reach, he did put the new partnership to good use recently, sharing the wealth with his community by handing out free pairs of signed Supreme Dunks in his neighborhood.

So far, the PG County rapper has released two more singles from the album, the Offset-featuring “Shoot My Shot” (which also received a civic pride-fueled go-go remix courtesy of New Impressionz) and “Peloton,” which he released as he announced the new album’s release date, which is this Friday, June 9. IDK also launched a music business program at Harvard University aiming to teach students how jobs in the recording industry work.

Watch IDK give out free pairs of Nike’s above.

USee4Yourself is out 7/9 via Clue No Clue/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

