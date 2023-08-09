After years in limbo, the Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion situation has finally reached a resolution: Yesterday (August 8), Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Meg. Before the sentence was handed down, though, Lanez spoke in court.

Meghann Cuniff, a legal affairs journalist who has been closely covering the trial and sentencing, reported, “Lanez spoke for several minutes, asking [Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford] to not send him to prison. He called Megan ‘someone I still care for dearly to this day’ regardless of what she may think of him. He said ‘the victim’s my friend.’ He talked about bonding with her over the loss of their mothers. ‘We both lost our mothers. We would sit there and drink, and drink until we got numb,’ he said.”

TMZ also summarized what he said:

“Tory Lanez addressed the court before he was sentenced saying he wanted a chance, has a son that needs him and to better himself. He asked the judge to allow him the opportunity to prove himself and understood just how serious the charges were against him. He also addressed the public’s views about him, saying he’s not a monster without sympathy or remorse … and apologized for his mistakes the night of the incident. Tory said Megan Thee Stallion was a friend to him, and they both bonded over the fact they lost their mothers. Tory took full responsibility for his wrongs, and once again asked for a chance to prove he’d learned his lessons.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.