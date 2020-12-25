Playboi Carti And Kid Cudi Rap In The Dark In The ‘M3tamorphosis’ Video

Ever since Playboi Carti announced that his long-awaited project Whole Lotta Red would be coming out on Christmas Day, fans have been up in arms over whether or not the album would drop, and who else would be involved. Well, it’s officially here – all 24 tracks — and one of the biggest guests here is Kid Cudi, who is off a big surprise release of his own. Man On The Moon III: The Chosen dropped earlier this month, and now Cudi is here to back up Carit on their collaboration “M3tamorphosis.”

Though the darkly-lit, red-tinged video is still high energy, COVID-19 precautions have pretty clearly impacted production. The primary focus of the clip is just centered on Playboi and Kid Cudi hanging out in a massive truck, and rapping in and around the vehicle. Cudi is decidedly rapping here, not just singing, as he recently mentioned that Travis Scott helped him get back in touch with bars in his own work. As for as the song itself, it fits in line with the sound Carti was pursuing on his 2018 release Die Lit, but who knows if the rest of the 24-track project veers into new territory or not. Fans are just starting to dig in to the lengthy new project.

Watch the video above.