Playboi Carti dropped his long-awaited second album Whole Lotta Red last night, following up his 2018 debut album Die Lit. But a lot has gone on in the two years since Carti hit it as one of the biggest superstars in hip-hop, and as Complex points out, on one track in particular on this new project, he can’t help but reflect on some of the inner-industry stuff that’s gone on behind the scenes.

On the song “Punk Monk,” Carti lays out a list of the rappers he was familiar with and trying to get signed before they hit it big, including Trippie Red, Lil Keed, and Pi’erre (Bourne), who helped produce his self-titled mixtape, Die Lit, and also worked with Carti on his latest release. “I was trying to sign Trippie Redd before they knew about Trippie,” he sings. Before mentioning Keed, Pi’erre, and lamenting that his label has tried to make him into a “white boy” but he’s “not Lil Dicky.” He also shouts out Key! and ManMan Savage, two Atlanta rappers.

Later, he mentions beef between Offset and Lil Uzi Vert, when the Migos member criticized Uzi over his use of inverted crosses, but in the end decided not to get involved. “I was in Paris when Offset and Uzi started hittin’,” he raps. “And I had to stay out that sh*t because that ain’t none my business.”

Well, that last one at least was a mature decision. Check out the full track below.