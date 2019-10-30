Over the course of the past month or so, T.I. and Iggy Azalea have been trading words back and forth, which began with T.I. saying, “I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea.” Azalea then fired back, “Imagine thinking I was [T.I.’s] biggest blunder. Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.”

In an interview following that initial exchange, T.I. said Azalea “switched up” when “she found out white people liked her,” saying, “As far as I’m concerned, I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need Black people to like her anymore, she switched up, started acting different [and] made moves that I wasn’t proud of that kind of placed my reputation in the line of fire. And she was very arrogant about it.”

Azalea has since responded in a series of now-deleted tweets, in which she accuses T.I. of overestimating how critical he was to her success. She wrote,

“When will this guy shut up. The only song you ever were a part of making was ‘100.’ Thankyou for that, but you were NOT a part of the creative OR executive process on that album. Which is why I’ve always taken issue with you trying to approximate yourself with it’s success. But seeing a man speaking out of his asshole and blurting our one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next story line is for family hustle. Please move on and speak about artist you are (hopefully) actually helping, and stop trying to bring me up for relevance. I don’t bring your ass up, NO ONE is asking about you. I’m tryna be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening…”

