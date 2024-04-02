The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards went down last night, April 1. Ludacris hosted the show live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and Taylor Swift had the most total nominations with nine. Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage also had eight nods apiece and Olivia Rodrigo had seven of her own.

As for who won what, check out the full list of nominees and winners (via iHeart) below.