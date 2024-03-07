On February 1, Universal Music Group removed its entire roster of artists’ catalogs from TikTok. In an open letter, UMG expressed that “TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than market value and not reflective of their exponential growth” during negotiations. In its own open letter, the service predictably rebutted UMG’s “false narrative and rhetoric.” It was an ugly situation, but it appears TikTok has another problem on its hands.

On Wednesday, March 6, Billboard‘s Kyle Denis exclusively reported that The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) license with TikTok is due to expire on April 30, and “do[es] not anticipate that there will be an option to renew or extend the current NMPA licenses or participate in a new license with TikTok through NMPA.”

See the full letter sent to NMPA members below, as obtained by Billboard.