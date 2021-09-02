Injury Reserve Share The Glitchy Video For ‘Superman That’ From Their Upcoming Album

Arizona rap group Injury Reserve returns this year with a new album, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, dropping September 15. Ahead of the release, the duo shares the trippy video for “Superman That,” an angst-ridden track over a glitchy, industrial music-inspired beat. It’s the second single from the project after “Knees,” and finds surviving vocalist Ritchie With a T swapping between pained crooning and woozy rapping.

By the Time I Get to Phoenix will be the first album released by Injury Reserve after the death of founding member Stepa J. Groggs, who passed away in June of 2020 at the age of just 32. Remaining members Ritchie and producer Parker Corey completed the album over the course of the past year and dedicated its upcoming release to their fallen member.

While the group has remained relatively low-key since Groggs’ death, they did appear on Portland rapper Aminé’s 2020 album Limbo on the song “Fetus,” which ponders fatherhood.

Watch the video for “Superman That” above.

By the Time I Get to Phoenix is due 9/15. Pre-order it here. See the full tracklist below.

1. “Outside”

2. “Superman That”

3. “SS San Francisco” (feat. Zelooperz)

4. “Footwork in a Forest Fire”

5. “Ground Zero”

6. “Smoke Don’t Clear”

7. “Top Picks For You”

8. “Wild Wild West”

9. “Postpostpartum”

10. “Knees”

11. “Bye Storm”