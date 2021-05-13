Last year, hit-making production duo Internet Money shut down the summertime with their single “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver, Gunna, and Nav, proving their penchant for tapping directly into the pleasure centers of audiences’ brains. Today, nine months after their alchemical formula made them a household name, they’ve reunited with their superstar partners Don Toliver and Gunna on “His & Hers,” swapping out Nav for Lil Uzi Vert for another mathematical colalboration poised to take over the Hot 100 chart.

Internet Money’s Taz Taylor has been hyping the track for weeks and spent most of the day tweeting out tidbits of information about the track’s production and development. He says it took over 10 months to complete, that he changed the tempo of the track because historically songs have done better at a higher rate of BPMs than it was originally recorded, and that he credited every person who had a hand in its creation, no matter their contribution.

i went through a lot of shit with this record most of y’all will never ever know about. to see this many people fucking with something i know we’ve all killed ourselves over for 10 months. means more to me than anyone will ever know. thank you guys 💕 — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) May 13, 2021

this is what goes into a hit record. pic.twitter.com/pVc0iytdx0 — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) May 13, 2021

and people talking shit about this. this is what happens when you GIVE CREDIT and make sure EVERYONE EATS WHO PLAYED A REAL PART many records look like this but you’ll never see it. internet money inspiring the change. — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) May 13, 2021

original his & hers was 129 BPM. https://t.co/TAeYHUPtWp — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, all three featured artists are poised for a huge year as well. After they all dropped well-received albums in 2020, they have each teased new material to come. Don Toliver started the rollout for his second album with “What You Need,” Gunna made multiple appearances on YSL’s Slime Language 2 compilation, and Lil Uzi Vert promised his new album would come “soon,” contributing features to Bebe Rexha and Justin Bieber.

