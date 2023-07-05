Nelly Reportedly Sold 50% Ownership Of His Catalog For $50 Million

St. Louis rapper Nelly is fresh off his successful first Hot In Herre Festival and it looks like he’s got another big win in the bag this week. According to TMZ, the “Country Grammar” rapper is $50 million richer after selling 50% of his catalog, joining the string of recording artists who have been trading ownership of their biggest hits for cash now. In Nelly’s case, part of his catalog is now half-owned by Harbourview Equity Partners.

Whilee Nelly’s hits have included “Dilemma,” “Hot In Herre,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” he’s even had more recent success with his country EP, Heartland. He also said that he was planning to release a follow-up with an all-women guest roster. “When I am with the guys, we are kegging, beering, trucking, smoking, and hanging out,” he distinguished. “I’m going to have to bring my A-game pretty much when it comes to dealing with the ladies because they are not going to play around with Nelly. They are going to bring it, and I am definitely looking forward to it.”

Speaking of ladies, Nelly and his long-rumored lady friend Ashanti appear to have reunited, after generating some sparks at recent shows. A source for Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the couple is “back together, and both of them are very happy.”