Rapper Bhad Bhabie has some exciting news. Yesterday (December 12), the viral sensation revealed via Instagram that she is having a baby of her own. Bhad Bhabie shared a photo of herself on a motorcycle, which was blasting dust in a very special color, revealing the sex of the baby.

Is Bhad Bhabie’s baby a boy or girl?

According to Bhad Bhabie, she is expecting a girl. The motorcycle blasted pink smoke, and the post was captioned “ITS A GIRL,” with pink heart and bow emojis.

Bhad Bhabie first came to fame during a 2016 appearance on Doctor Phil, where her mother had deemed her “ungovernable” and “out of control.” She challenged the audience to a fight, birthing the viral phrase, “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?” As a result, she was sent to a behavioral camp called Turn-About Ranch, which was later reported to have miserable conditions.

Now, at 20 years old, the rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has continued to express disdain for that time in her life. In an interview with Emily Ratajkowski for her High Low podcast, Bregoli opened up about her strained relationship with her mother, Barbara Bregoli.

“I think she feels bad, but at the same time, it’s like, what can you do?,” said Bhad Bhabie.

She then expressed the desire to put her mother in a nursing home.

“I’ma tell ’em her ass got dementia,” she said. “She can’t have no phone, she can’t have nothing. Lock her in a room.”

In the comments of Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram post, many fans are offering support and congratulations to the rapper!