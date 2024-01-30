Is Eminem’s New Album Coming Out In 2024?

As of about 13 days ago, Eminem’s last album, Music To Be Murdered By, is four years old, while its deluxe edition, Side B, was released in December 2020. That means it has been about three years since fans received a full body of work from the self-declared Rap God, and the sporadic single releases he’s issued since then — including “Doomsday, Pt. 2” this past Friday — apparently haven’t been cutting it. During a recent radio interview, though, Em shut down rumors that he was working on a joint album with 50 Cent that had begun circulating in the absence of concrete announcements.

“I don’t know whose idea that was, but that’s crazy,” he said, while indicating his receptiveness to the idea. “Whatever he needs from me, I’m here. That sh*t would be crazy. An album with me and him.” With joint albums becoming all the rage in hip-hop lately — recent examples include CollegeGrove 2 from Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz and Too Good To Be True from Rick Ross and Meek Mill — there’d certainly be a welcoming audience for one from the two longtime collaborators.

However, just because Em undermined speculation about a joint album doesn’t mean that he isn’t working on his own solo project. While he still has yet to announce anything, his recent appearance on Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow definitely whets the appetite, and per his recent history, even guest features from Em usually mean a flurry of activity is on the horizon.