At long last, Janelle Monáe is back with new music. Yesterday (June 9), the “Lipstick Lover” artist released her fourth album, The Age Of Pleasure, which marks her first album in five years. Fans everywhere are raving over Monáe’s new liberating and unapologetically queer and sexual collection of music. Of course, with new music comes anticipation for a tour, and fans are dying to find out when they’ll get to see her live.
Is Janelle Monáe going on tour for The Age Of Pleasure?
Janelle Monáe will, in fact, be hitting the road for The Age Of Pleasure on a North American tour beginning this August. She will kick things off at the WAMU Theater in Seattle, will go until October, where she will wrap things up in Inglewood, California.
Fans are able to purchase tickets here. You can see the list of tour dates below.
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
The Age Of Pleasure is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.
