At long last, Janelle Monáe is back with new music. Yesterday (June 9), the “Lipstick Lover” artist released her fourth album, The Age Of Pleasure , which marks her first album in five years. Fans everywhere are raving over Monáe’s new liberating and unapologetically queer and sexual collection of music. Of course, with new music comes anticipation for a tour, and fans are dying to find out when they’ll get to see her live.

Is Janelle Monáe going on tour for The Age Of Pleasure?

Janelle Monáe will, in fact, be hitting the road for The Age Of Pleasure on a North American tour beginning this August. She will kick things off at the WAMU Theater in Seattle, will go until October, where she will wrap things up in Inglewood, California.

Fans are able to purchase tickets here. You can see the list of tour dates below.

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

The Age Of Pleasure is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.

