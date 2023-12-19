Is The Weeknd’s ‘Trust Issues (Remix)’ On Streaming Services?

This is the time of year when most artists starting winding down, taking the final days of the year off before looking forward to January and beyond. The Weeknd fans got a dose of excitement yesterday (December 18), though, when a new song popped up on The Weeknd’s Spotify artist page.

Is The Weeknd’s “Trust Issues” on streaming services?

Yesterday, “Trust Issues” made it onto Spotify, as HotNewHipHop notes. It’s a track fans know well, as it originally surfaced online back in 2011. The song is The Weeknd’s take on Drake’s “Trust Issues,” but with modified lyrics, so it’s sort of a cover and sort of a remix (the original upload was titled “Trust Issues (Remix).”

As soon as the song hit Spotify, some fans knew something was amiss. One listener who checked out the song’s credits tweeted, “This will be gone very fast, it looks like someone did that and it’s not approved by himself or the Label. – Label is called weeknd – No writer and producer – It would be called Trust Issues (Remix) – It would be out on other platforms.”

Indeed, it turns out the upload was not legitimate: The Weeknd retweeted a tweet that reads, “‘Trust Issues’ is NOT an official release! The Weeknd’s Spotify account was hacked and the hacker released the song ‘Trust Issues’.”

The song is no longer available on Spotify, or any other streaming platform in an official capacity, as of this post.