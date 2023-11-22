Is There Merch For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Movie?

Next weekend, Beyoncé is gifting fans with Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, a concert film centered around Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. The tour proved to be one of the year’s most critically acclaimed tours, and the Beyhive is dying to relive the show. Additionally, fans who weren’t able to make the sure during the first go-around are also looking forward to witnessing several iconic moments on-screen.

And with all things Beyoncé, fans know they are going to want to get their coins ready, as a major Beyoncé release doesn’t come without goodies.