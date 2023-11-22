Next weekend, Beyoncé is gifting fans with Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, a concert film centered around Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. The tour proved to be one of the year’s most critically acclaimed tours, and the Beyhive is dying to relive the show. Additionally, fans who weren’t able to make the sure during the first go-around are also looking forward to witnessing several iconic moments on-screen.
And with all things Beyoncé, fans know they are going to want to get their coins ready, as a major Beyoncé release doesn’t come without goodies.
Is there merch for Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie?
Like the Renaissance World Tour and the album itself, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be accompanied by special merchandise. At AMC Theatres, fans will be able to purchase a large collectible fountain drink cup for $12.99 and a popcorn container for $22.99. Additionally, fans can also try the Alien Superstar cocktail at AMC’s MacGuffin’s Bar. Named after a song on Bey’s Renaissance album, the Alien Superstar is AMC’s take on a Paloma, made with tequila and gin, “with a splash of sophistication, a touch of fierceness, and a crown of bubbles,” according to AMC’s website.
Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé arrives in theaters 12/1. Find more information here.