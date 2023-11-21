A Beyoncé Holiday Gift Guide For The Beyhive Member In Your Life

As of this writing, Thanksgiving is just two days away, and Christmas (or the alternative celebration of your choice) is just around the corner. You can practically smell the turkey, most stores have already decked the halls, and Mariah Carey is once again climbing the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart, so if you don’t want to get caught gift shopping at the last minute, now’s the time to start looking. As always, Uproxx Music has you covered for the music fan in your life, whether they love Drake, Taylor Swift, or Beyoncé. If the music lover in your life is a hardcore member of the Hive (the Beyhive, that is), then you’re in the right place. Here’s our 2023 Beyoncé holiday gift guide, with five things you can get for the Hive member in your life.

A Bottle Of Beyoncé’s New Perfume Let’s start with the obvious: a bottle of Beyoncé’s new fragrance, Cé Noir, which you can likely still get shipped before the holidays. Containing notes of clementine, honey, rose, and jasmine, perfume retails for $160 for 1.7 oz. What better way to celebrate a Beyoncé holiday than smelling like her? You can order a bottle here. The Renaissance Vinyl Box Set Of course, any music lover would enjoy having their favorite album in the highest-fidelity format available. The Deluxe Edition LP comes in a handsome box that folds out and includes massive, exclusive posters. You can grab a set for a little under $50, making it just about the least expensive thing on this list (but if you really want to save money on a legacy format, there’s also a CD set). Renaissance vinyl is available here.

Tickets To See Beyoncé’s Renaissance Movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is coming to theaters on December 1, giving fans who missed out on her Renaissance World Tour a chance to capture at least some of the energy of her live performances or fans who did see it to relive their night on the town. It’s also rumored to provide the long sought-after “visuals” fans have been clamoring for since the album’s release. You can get tickets here. A Pair Of “Cozy” Renaissance-Themed Sweats From Amazon Believe it or not, much of Beyoncé’s coveted Renaissance merch collection with Amazon is still available for purchase. I can tell you from personal experience that the sweatpants are warm and comfy and the T-shirts are eye-catching complements to any ensemble. Unfortunately, the “Cozy” rugs are all sold out, but it’s probably still worth checking out the remaining options, which you can do here.