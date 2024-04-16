Isaiah Rashad is celebrating a special milestone. This January marked a decade since the release of his major label debut EP Cilvia Demo. This spring, the Top Dawg hitmaker will commemorate this project with a special tour. Earlier this year, Rashad embarked on the Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour, a west coast tour across several iconic venues.

Now, Rashad is hitting the road, starting in Houston this May, and wrapping up in Boston in June.

Tickets for the Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour: Part Two will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday (April 17) at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale will begin Friday (April 19) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

You can see the list of tour dates below.