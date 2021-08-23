A COLORS Show is well-known for breaking new and international artists, mostly focusing on rising stars or favorites from places like Britain, France, and various African countries. Every so often, though, the show secures a performance from a big-name American star like Alicia Keys, Black Thought, or Smino. Today, Colors Studio shared an eye-popping performance from Isaiah Rashad, who played a relaxed rendition of his low-key The House Is Burning song, “HB2U.”

Decked out in a Fuschia ensemble, Rashad pops out against the electric yellow background as he croons and spits his surprisingly complex verses with well-practiced ease, barely even seeming to take a breath despite the densely packed, syllable-stacking lyrics. “HB2U” — an acronym for “Happy Birthday to You” — is one of the cornerstone pieces of his new album The House Is Burning, finding him conversing with himself to unpack his self-destructive behaviors as he reflects on getting older and hopes to grow wiser in proportion.

Isaiah was a recent guest on Uproxx’s People’s Party podcast, discussing his favorite rappers and recalling studying Outkast to master his flow.

Watch Isaiah Rashad’s vivid performance of “HB2U” at Colors Studios above.

Isaiah Rashad is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.