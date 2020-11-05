After delaying the project for a little under three months, Black Thought finally shared his Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Abel effort in the middle of October. The project arrived as a 13-track effort with guest appearances from Pusha T, Killer Mike, Swizz Beatz, Schoolboy Q, and more. Nearly a month after Black Thought shared the effort, the rapper brought “State Prisoner” to the popular performance series, A Colors Show.

Black Thought delivered his performance of “State Prisoner” with a vibrant blue backdrop that laid behind him. Standing tall with the mic in front of him, the Philly-based rapper dropped off the piercing lyrics over the raucous production and effortlessly weaved his rhyme schemes and metaphors together for the A Colors Show set.

The performance on the popular online series came a couple of weeks after he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play a pair of tracks from the Streams of Thought, Vol. 3. Getting help from The Last Artful, Dodgr, and Portugal. The Man, Black Thought gave a powerful medley of his “Quiet Trip” and “Nature Of The Beast” tracks. He also delivered a cozy NPR Tiny Desk performance from the comfort of his home office earlier this year.

On a more recent note, Black Thought joined Common for his “Say Peace” single, one that the Chicago native used to announce his A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 album.

You can watch his performance in the video above.