Last year was a great year for Isaiah Rashad. After nearly five long years, he returned with his sophomore album The House Is Burning. Thanks to features from Lil Uzi Vert, Jay Rock, SZA, 6lack, Doechii, and more, The House Is Burning stood out as one of the better rap projects in 2021. This year was supposed to be an even better one for Rashad, but things took an unexpected turn when his alleged sex tape was leaked. The incident was another example of social media’s cruelty, but through it, the good side of it was shown as a large number of fans made sure to send him love after the leak.

isaiah rashad back! really happy to see my guy out at coachella pic.twitter.com/HkZlCx0Jlj — kris hooks (@Captain_Hooks) April 17, 2022

Rashad held his first performance since the leak at this weekend’s Coachella festival and it’s here that took the opportunity to respond to the alleged leak. He did so through an introduction video that he played before beginning his set. “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” a voice in the video said. “However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.” The video also featured clips from The Game, Joe Budden, Akademiks, and more

He would go on to play highlights from The House Is Burning like “RIP Young” and “Headshots.” Rashad also brought out Doechii for “Wat U Sed” and her new song “Crazy” and SiR for a performance of “Rope // Rosegold” from The Sun’s Tirade.

Isaiah Rashad gets emotional during his performance, "I've seen y'all messages and shit, y'all niggas kept me alive these last couple months" pic.twitter.com/Cdc3vKRGMZ — SOUND (@itsavibe) April 17, 2022

“I see all the messages and all that sh*t, all the positivity,” Rashad said before closing his set. “Y’all n****s done kept me alive these last couple months.”

You can watch the video from his Coachella set above.

