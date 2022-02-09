isaiah-rashad.jpg
Music

Fans Comfort Isaiah Rashad With Supportive Messages After A Hacker Leaks His Alleged Sex Tape

Hip-Hop Editor

Social media can be a cold, cruel place, with users all too ready to pounce on anyone who missteps — especially if the offender is an entertainer with tons of followers and a catalog of beloved works. However, sometimes social media brings out the kinder side of people when they really behind someone who has been taken advantage of or otherwise harmed, offering messages of encouragement and support. Fortunately for Isaiah Rashad, he’s receiving the latter after a hacker reportedly leaked Isaiah’s sex tape, outing him in the process.

The TDE rapper is coming off a 2021 that saw him recovering from the destructive results of an addiction to prescription pills and alcohol to release the long-awaited follow-up to his fan-favorite 2016 debut album, The Sun’s Tirade. The new album, titled The House Is Burning, marked a successful comeback for the Chattanooga, Tennessee native, landing in the top ten of Billboard‘s US albums chart and spawning catchy singles such as “Lay Wit Ya,” “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” “Wat U Sed,” and “From The Garden,” with a deluxe version adding four new tracks including “RIP Young” with Juicy J and Project Pat.

While there are naturally plenty of toxic responses from trolls, the overwhelming majority of reactions have been supportive and comforting Rashad, while also admonishing the guilty parties. Rashad himself has yet to respond; stay tuned for any updates.

Isaiah Rashad is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

