Social media can be a cold, cruel place, with users all too ready to pounce on anyone who missteps — especially if the offender is an entertainer with tons of followers and a catalog of beloved works. However, sometimes social media brings out the kinder side of people when they really behind someone who has been taken advantage of or otherwise harmed, offering messages of encouragement and support. Fortunately for Isaiah Rashad, he’s receiving the latter after a hacker reportedly leaked Isaiah’s sex tape, outing him in the process.

The TDE rapper is coming off a 2021 that saw him recovering from the destructive results of an addiction to prescription pills and alcohol to release the long-awaited follow-up to his fan-favorite 2016 debut album, The Sun’s Tirade. The new album, titled The House Is Burning, marked a successful comeback for the Chattanooga, Tennessee native, landing in the top ten of Billboard‘s US albums chart and spawning catchy singles such as “Lay Wit Ya,” “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” “Wat U Sed,” and “From The Garden,” with a deluxe version adding four new tracks including “RIP Young” with Juicy J and Project Pat.

While there are naturally plenty of toxic responses from trolls, the overwhelming majority of reactions have been supportive and comforting Rashad, while also admonishing the guilty parties. Rashad himself has yet to respond; stay tuned for any updates.

we continue to stan isaiah rashad — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 9, 2022

More power to Isaiah Rashad man fuck whoever responsible for that leak — One Punch-In Man (@CineMasai_) February 9, 2022

Smh this Isaiah Rashad shit is very foul. Like the man can’t even come out the closet on his own terms, mfs gotta leak his shit instead. Y’all niggas dummies. I hope that man is doing okay after this — tim (@tiim_xo) February 9, 2022

feel fucking awful for isaiah rashad, ppl are such losers and im sure there's gonna be plenty of terrible opinions about this on here in the coming hours. why the fuck do ppl care so much abt other ppl's private lives will always be beyond me — shpee (@shpeethey) February 9, 2022

i feel really bad for isaiah rashad, y’all really fucked up for still outing people’s private sexual lives. — alex (@userctrI) February 9, 2022

My heart goes out to Isaiah Rashad. He has been through a lot these past few years and the last thing he needs is an absurd invasion of privacy. No one deserves to be exposed against their wishes 💔. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 9, 2022

i hope isaiah rashad is doing okay if that video really is him, getting outed by a leak must be really awful — dash is watching ATLA (szn 1) • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) February 9, 2022

I’m saddened by what’s going on Isaiah Rashad, praying for his mental health and safety. — Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) February 9, 2022

Not only is the Isaiah Rashad thing a shitty situation because someone’s private sex tape is being leaked without their permission, but they also basically outed someone’s sexuality to the whole world. For what, exactly? No new music was gained, so why leak it. — Dann (@JadedRenegade) February 9, 2022

Protect Isaiah Rashad at all costs 💪🏾showing nun but love & support pic.twitter.com/D6yzShcQaV — 𝖔𝖑ǝɓ𝖚ɐ,𝖕 ³³³ (@vibemaster_) February 9, 2022

This Isaiah Rashad thing actually makes my stomach crawl. The PTSD of being outed when you didn’t do anything to anybody…I’m deadass sick. Whoever did that is beyond low. — Taylor Gray (@taygrayofficial) February 9, 2022