Isaiah Rashad Returns After His Long Hiatus With The Reassuring ‘Why Worry’

Reclusive TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad hasn’t released new music in four years, since his 2016 full-length The Sun’s Tirade was met with near-universal acclaim. Fans were beginning to despair of ever hearing another new song from Rashad, even despite him promising that new music was on the way as recently as November of last year. However, those fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief: Isaiah Rashad has returned. His new song, the reassuring “Why Worry,” hit streaming platforms at midnight ET, with little fanfare but plenty of praise.

The song came amid a rush of new tracks from the Los Angeles-based label which included two new tracks from Zacari and Ab-Soul’s return track, “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle.” Soul’s track, which pays homage to Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the label’s founder, kicked off the deluge of new songs, which fans are declaring part of TDE Appreciation Week.

Isaiah Rashad was the one fans specifically wanted to see, though, as it’s been the longest since he released a new project as he wrote for other artists and made cryptic moves like deleting his social media. When he revealed the title of his new project, The House Is Burning, during a livestream last year, fans were finally given signs of life. With the arrival of “Why Worry,” it seems the wait is nearly over.

Listen to “Why Worry” above.

