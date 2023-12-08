J Balvin‘s new single, “Amigos” features the Colombian superstar making a return to his reggaeton roots. On the new drum-heavy track, Balvin reflects on a lost love, mourning the end of a once-happy relationship. The relationship, however, fell flat, due to both parties getting to accustomed to their day-to-day.

“It wasn’t your fault, but it wasn’t mine either / And maybe it seems crazy, but tell me if I’m wrong / It was our routine’s fault that our love got screwed / and I had to let you go even though it hurt me,” sings Balvin on the song’s chorus, translated from Spanish.

In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Patricia Alfonso, Balvin embarks on a journey to find himself and recover from heartbreak. Balvin makes his way through Matanuska Glacier National Park in Alaska. As he attempts to make his way through the top, he endures the cold, frigid, and rough conditions, before catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

Beginning early next year, Balvin will embark on the international Que Bueno Volver A Verte tour. A news release teases “an all-new show with new music where he will see arenas across 20 European cities, with stops in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, and The United Kingdom.

In the meantime, you can see the video for “Amigos” above.