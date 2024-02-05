J Cole 2023
What Time Does J. Cole Go On Stage For The ‘Big As The What Tour?’

The 2024 Grammys are the talk of the music world right now, but it’s a fleeting moment that will be old news soon. Another recent happening that’ll have more staying power, though, is Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?, which just launched a few days ago. If you’re a Cole stan wondering when he takes the stage, or you’re just a tour trivia buff, here’s what to know.

What Time Does J. Cole Go On Stage For The It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?

The tour is pretty fresh, with only two shows down so far. It does appear a trend is starting to form, though. Both concerts have started with Drake going through a 30-ish-song solo set (more on Drake’s own starting time here) before Cole comes out for ten tracks of his own. Then the two come together to close things out with a joint performance.

Per setlist.fm data, at the February 2 concert at Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena, Cole took the stage for his solo set at 10:50 p.m. The next show, at the same venue on February 4, Cole popped up at 10:45. So, it looks like that’s about the time they’re shooting to have Cole on stage, at around 10:45 or 10:50.

