What Time Does J. Cole Go On Stage For The ‘Big As The What Tour?’

The 2024 Grammys are the talk of the music world right now, but it’s a fleeting moment that will be old news soon. Another recent happening that’ll have more staying power, though, is Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? , which just launched a few days ago. If you’re a Cole stan wondering when he takes the stage, or you’re just a tour trivia buff, here’s what to know.

What Time Does J. Cole Go On Stage For The It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?

The tour is pretty fresh, with only two shows down so far. It does appear a trend is starting to form, though. Both concerts have started with Drake going through a 30-ish-song solo set (more on Drake’s own starting time here) before Cole comes out for ten tracks of his own. Then the two come together to close things out with a joint performance.

Per setlist.fm data, at the February 2 concert at Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena, Cole took the stage for his solo set at 10:50 p.m. The next show, at the same venue on February 4, Cole popped up at 10:45. So, it looks like that’s about the time they’re shooting to have Cole on stage, at around 10:45 or 10:50.