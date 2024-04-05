It Looks Like Even Usher Has Picked A Side In The War Between J. Cole And Kendrick Lamar

You know that scene in Mean Girls where Regina scans the Burn Book and scatters the copies throughout the hallway, resulting in a massive riot as all the girls vent their grievances in physical, violent fashion (if not, here you go)? That’s what Rap Twitter looks like right now: utter chaos.

The Burn Book in this case is J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill,” the North Carolina rapper’s response to Kendrick Lamar’s call-out in “Like That.” The massive debate is even drawing in some of music’s biggest names, including Usher Raymond, of all people. Usher shared a screenshot from his Spotify while playing “Pi” from Cole’s new mixtape Might Delete Later, which also contains “7 Minute Drill.” “Pi” features, hilariously enough, Kendrick’s former labelmate on Top Dawg Entertainment, Ab-Soul, and LA battle rapper Daylyt, who is in a group with TDE President Punch Henderson, A Room Full Of Mirrors. Fans believe this means Usher is not only Team Cole, but that he’s suggesting that even rappers with ties to K. Dot are, as well.

Usher here for the bars 😮‍💨 https://t.co/QZsldESvPg — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) April 5, 2024

I ain’t never seen usher post no other ppl music lol https://t.co/4UPKZLG81P — Rollie Man (@WillThoro_) April 5, 2024

MY NIGGA GOT USHER POSTING HIS MUSIC YALL LOST https://t.co/dRTa8uQH2O — Krizzy (@krizzy_supreme) April 5, 2024

Usher being a battle rap fan is so on brand. https://t.co/ZBn45GH1ZV — Rodimus Prime🇭🇹 (@Skclerge) April 5, 2024

You’re not on Future and nem side my brother? https://t.co/zUzRkJkNM8 — Indoda (@IndodaTumelo) April 5, 2024

Usher picked a side yea Kdot done up https://t.co/iHNgvslu4w — 🔛🔝🔜 (@InFamouZEg0) April 5, 2024

Obviously, this is all fun and games. Lest we not forget, Jay-Z and Nas not only teamed up onstage but on several records after “Takeover” and “Ether.” It is NOT that serious. But this might be the funniest twist in the saga yet.