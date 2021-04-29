J. Cole has kept fans waiting for his sixth album, The Fall Off. Before 2019 came to a close, Cole announced that it would arrive in 2020 during his headline set at the Day N Vegas festival, but the year came and went without its release. Now it looks like he’s ready to drop it, but not without the arrival of something called “The Off-Season” first.

Bas just posted this 😳 Is J. Cole dropping “The Off-Season” in two weeks?!?!? pic.twitter.com/XhldwwRQM7 — Team DREAMVILLE (@Team_Dreamville) April 29, 2021

Fellow Dreamville rapper Bas shared a now-deleted Instagram post that announced the upcoming release, whatever it may be. “The Off-Season,” he wrote under a photo of Cole in the studio. “pack your bags. [rocket emoji] in two weeks.” It appears that “The Off-Season” could be the lead single to The Fall Off, but that has yet to be confirmed by Cole or anyone in the Dreamville camp.

“The Off-Season” was first announced through an Instagram post from Cole that showed off a to-do list. The list, titled “The Fall Of Era,” listed five separate things: “Features,” “ROTD3,” “The Off-Season,” “It’s A Boy,” and, lastly, “The Fall-Off” itself. The first two items — 2019 feature run and the release of Revenge Of Dreamers III — were crossed off, having already been released.

