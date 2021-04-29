Getty Image
J. Cole’s ‘The Off Season’ Will Arrive In Two Weeks, According To Dreamville’s Bas

J. Cole has kept fans waiting for his sixth album, The Fall Off. Before 2019 came to a close, Cole announced that it would arrive in 2020 during his headline set at the Day N Vegas festival, but the year came and went without its release. Now it looks like he’s ready to drop it, but not without the arrival of something called “The Off-Season” first.

Fellow Dreamville rapper Bas shared a now-deleted Instagram post that announced the upcoming release, whatever it may be. “The Off-Season,” he wrote under a photo of Cole in the studio. “pack your bags. [rocket emoji] in two weeks.” It appears that “The Off-Season” could be the lead single to The Fall Off, but that has yet to be confirmed by Cole or anyone in the Dreamville camp.

“The Off-Season” was first announced through an Instagram post from Cole that showed off a to-do list. The list, titled “The Fall Of Era,” listed five separate things: “Features,” “ROTD3,” “The Off-Season,” “It’s A Boy,” and, lastly, “The Fall-Off” itself. The first two items — 2019 feature run and the release of Revenge Of Dreamers III — were crossed off, having already been released.

