Jaboukie Young-White is most known for his internet antics as a comedian, though he also acted in Rap Sh!t and Only Murders In The Building. In July, he announced his debut album All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel and unveiled the single “Not_Me_Tho.” Now he’s back with “26,” as well as three tour dates.

“I found myself incorporating the sonics of music that I grew up with feeling challenged and oftentimes alienated by, and recontextualizing those sonics in a way that gave me empowerment and made me feel closer and more accepted in those same soundscapes I grew up in,” he said in a statement. “‘26’ lyrically and flow-wise is a riff on Buju Banton’s Boom Bye Bye, a homophobic anthem that has been a blemish in the history of Dancehall music. Even though the song is 36 seconds, I think of it as packing a big punch like a shot of Wray & Nephew.”

The album also contains his song “BBC” that he shared in September of last year as his first piece of music ever. It was followed by “Rockwhyler” in October, which doesn’t appear on All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel.

Listen to “26” above.

Find his tour dates below.

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/01 — – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Righ

All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel is out 8/25 via Interscope.