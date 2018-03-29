Jack Antonoff Doesn’t Want R. Kelly On The Same Record Label As Him Anymore

03.29.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Daniel Silbert

Although he’s had a tremendously successful career, these days, R. Kelly isn’t a person people are trying to align themselves too closely with, in light of his deplorable history of sexual abuse. Most recently, he was accused just yesterday of grooming a 14-year-old girl to be his “sex pet.”

Jack Antonoff has built himself a reputation as an expert pop collaborator thanks to his work with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde, and although he hasn’t worked with Kelly, even being on the same record label as the controversial singer is too close for comfort (both are signed to RCA Records). In a tweet posted on Wednesday night (that has since been deleted but was preserved in a screenshot by Billboard), Antonoff wrote, “I hope my label drops R. Kelly. I’ve discussed it with them a number of times.”

RCA has not commented on Antonoff’s tweet, but he’s surely not the only person the label has heard from who wants Kelly off the RCA lineup: In July 2017, around when allegations of Kelly’s “sex cult” began to garner public attention, a petition asking that Sony Music (RCA’s parent company) and Live Nation dissolve their relationships with the controversial singer was created. The petition currently has over 36,000 signatures.

Around The Web

TAGSJACK ANTONOFFR. Kelly

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP