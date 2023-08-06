Whether it’s soccer, basketball, or football, the worlds of professional sports, and rap music often bleed over into each other. Last year, Drake launched his recreational basketball league. J. Cole briefly played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Meanwhile, Jack Harlow showed off his basketball skills in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. Although Harlow was embraced for his amateur abilities on the court, he has different standards for aspiring rappers.

During an interview with No Jumper, former NFL player-turned-rapper Le’Veon Bell revealed that Harlow declined his request for a guest feature a few times. As Bell discussed his budding music career, he confessed that he’s taken some hard hits to his ego.

“Bro, I sent Jack Harlow two songs, and he turned them both down,” said Bell.

He went on to provide more details regarding the interactions. “The first one, he’s like, ‘Nah bro, this one ain’t it.’ The second one, he was like, ‘Hey, you close on this one, but it still ain’t it,'” laughed Bell.

As such, a Jack Harlow and Le’Veon Bell song isn’t going to happen anytime soon. But Bell is hopeful that it will go down in the future.

Watch the full interview above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.