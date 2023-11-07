Jack Harlow Finds His Groove On His Upcoming Single, ‘Lovin On Me’

Dua Lipa isn’t the only artist launching their takeover bid for the new year. White Men Can’t Jump star Jack Harlow has entered his hat into the runnings. On Monday, November 6, Harlow took to his official social media pages, including X (formerly Twitter), to tease his new release with a light-hearted video.

“‘Lovin On Me’ out Friday,” read the caption. In the clip, Harlow, dressed in a Wu-Tang graphic t-shirt, appeared to be on a set, dancing along to a snippet of the track as the chorus — “I don’t like no whips and chains, you can’t tie me down / But you can live your lovin’ on me, baby / Live your lovin’ on me, baby” — blares in the background.

Just before the clip ends, Harlow’s line “I’m vanilla, baby” is played.

Lovin On Me out Friday pic.twitter.com/K74XjTgKAg — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 6, 2023

Fans showed overwhelming support for the upcoming track, with one person writing, “This song gonna have everyone on TikTok in a legit chokehold lol.”

This song gonna have everyone on tiktok in a legit chokehold lol — Matt King (@BetWithMatt_) November 6, 2023

“A few seconds and I’m in love,” wrote another.

A few seconds and I’m in love — XSET LADEN ☰〣 (@XSETLaden) November 7, 2023

“This is a TikTok banger incoming. Jack [is] about to go viral on TikTok,” remarked another.

this is a Tik tok banger incoming, Jack about to go viral on Tik tok. — Nektar.🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@nektar_UTD) November 6, 2023

Harlow recently joined forces with Jung Kook on the track “3D.” In April, Harlow dropped his album, Jackman.

Lovin On Me is out 11/10 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.