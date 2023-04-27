Jack Harlow is less than a year removed from his last album and only a month away from his film debut. So, perhaps that makes it a perfect time for him to announce a surprise album, Jackman, just a few days before its release.

Unlike many releases, this truly does feel like a surprise; we don’t know much about the production, features, tracklist, or themes of the album — although it might be safe to assume that Jack has a chip on his shoulder about the lukewarm reception of Come Home The Kids Miss You. His last album was perhaps a little too forward-looking for fans who haven’t quite decided that they approve of him yet, giving many fans reason to write him off.

So, don’t be surprised if he goes back to the introspective, lyrically-focused vibe of his debut, That’s What They All Say — or eschews the thoughtful songs for a more accessible, party-rap style to win fans to his side. Obviously, the most fun outcome is if he doubles down on the throwback sounds of Come Home… and brings the early 2000s all the way back. We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s everything we know about Jackman so far.