Yesterday (November 7) marked general elections across the country. Many states’ ballots include several critical social causes, such as abortion, the legalization of marijuana, and more.

In Kentucky, sitting Governor Andy Beshear retained his place in high office with a victory over challenger (and former Kentucky Attorney General) Daniel Cameron. Beshear was sure to make mention of hometown hero Jack Harlow during his victory speech last night.

“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice,” he said. “A choice not to move to the right or the left but a choice to move forward for every single family. A choice to reject Team R or Team D and to state clearly that we are one Team Kentucky. A choice of Jack Harlow over Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

Although his music errs away from the political content, “3D” rapper Jack Harlow found himself tied up in his home state, Kentucky’s heated race for governor. What is Jack Harlow and Kentucky Governor Beshear’s relationship?

Last week, Harlow attended one of Beshear’s campaign stops, seemingly to help appeal to younger voters. In return, Beshear has shared his admiration of the rapper in several instances. This year alone, Beshear gushed about Harlow during the state’s derby in May. Earlier in the day, Harlow took to his Instagram Stories to share a flick of him leaving the voting booth, followed by an image of Beshear.

Watch Governor Beshear’s full victory speech courtesy of WHAS11 above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.