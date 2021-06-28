Getty Image
Music

There’s Some Understandable Confusion That Jack Harlow Is Nominated At The BET Awards

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

Twitter has thoughts about a white rapper. Are you surprised? As has happened many times before, when the very white Eminem received multiple nominations at the BET Awards — an award show designed to highlight Black excellence in entertainment – fans are consternated that Jack Harlow is up for a few trophies tonight. Look, it’s not like these are small awards either, Harlow is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and his “What’s Poppin” remix (which featured DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne).

Surely he is one of the rising stars in the genre, but in a space that’s reserved to focus on Black performers, who will consistently face barriers that Harlow never has and never will, it’s always a strange reality. That’s the main point for most people who are reacting to his nominations, though most aren’t really questioning his talent or disparaging his music. Still, whenever Twitter does what it does, seizing upon a subject and going to town with reactions, memes and jokes, it’s always worth checking out. Again, Jack, no hard feelings, just know those footsteps you’re walking in right now were laid down by Marshall Mathers many times over.

For his part, the main thing Jack is focusing on is his red carpet look:

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Lucy Dacus Hits A New Creative High On ‘Home Video’
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×