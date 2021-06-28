Twitter has thoughts about a white rapper. Are you surprised? As has happened many times before, when the very white Eminem received multiple nominations at the BET Awards — an award show designed to highlight Black excellence in entertainment – fans are consternated that Jack Harlow is up for a few trophies tonight. Look, it’s not like these are small awards either, Harlow is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and his “What’s Poppin” remix (which featured DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne).

Surely he is one of the rising stars in the genre, but in a space that’s reserved to focus on Black performers, who will consistently face barriers that Harlow never has and never will, it’s always a strange reality. That’s the main point for most people who are reacting to his nominations, though most aren’t really questioning his talent or disparaging his music. Still, whenever Twitter does what it does, seizing upon a subject and going to town with reactions, memes and jokes, it’s always worth checking out. Again, Jack, no hard feelings, just know those footsteps you’re walking in right now were laid down by Marshall Mathers many times over.

Listen I fucks with Jack Harlow. But how is it that he got 3 noms but Lil Nas X got zero? So the BET Awards can recognize non black artists but not black queer artists? Ugh https://t.co/EhcT5xBhAs — NEONMUA (@NeonMUA) June 27, 2021

Me seeing Jack Harlow get nominated for a #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ByI6GqroDF — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) June 28, 2021

Jack Harlow is cute but my kid just said “ I thought this was black excellence” #BETAwards #betawards2021 pic.twitter.com/NtEsN7tct6 — NatTurner_Tubman (@this_melanin) June 27, 2021

BET: Tonight we’re celebrating black excellence!

Our first guest: Jack Harlow pic.twitter.com/A0LYS25swT — Mamudu Mansaray 🇸🇱 (@iCantGetJiggy) June 27, 2021

Jack Harlow after being nominated for a bet award pic.twitter.com/5kJ8dAYsVD — jw (@iam_johnw2) June 28, 2021

For his part, the main thing Jack is focusing on is his red carpet look:

