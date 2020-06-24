Rap newcomer Jack Harlow looked to be a burgeoning star with the release of his breakout single “What’s Poppin” this spring but with the stunning collection of co-signs on the song’s remix, that designation has become obsolete — he’s just a plain old star now. That’s what happens when you turn a bouncy party anthem into the most star-studded posse cut to come out this year so far, as DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez join the Louisville, Kentucky-bred rap young gun on his trunk-rattling remix.

The four rappers blaze through their machine-gun-speed verses as the spare beat backs their boasts with tinkling piano keys and snickering snares. Harlow himself takes the lead, followed by DaBaby, with Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne running anchor, bringing the relay race across the finish line with jackhammer delivery and rewind button-worthy punchlines that just might extend the song’s life and bring Jack Harlow to the attention of a lot more rap fans. The 22-year-old rapper also features on G-Eazy’s single “Moana,” so that star-in-the-making moniker is looking more and more like a sure thing by the day.

Listen to Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.