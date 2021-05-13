Getty Image
Music

Jack Harlow Addresses His DJ Being Arrested And Charged With Murder

by:

Late last month, Jack Harlow was caught a bit too close to a deadly nightclub shooting in his hometown of Lousiville, Kentucky. The incident occurred at the city’s Ultra Lounge, which he attended prior to that weekend’s Kentucky Derby. This incident left one woman, Kasmira Nash, dead and another man with non-life-threatening injuries. More than a week after the incident, a grand jury indicted Ronnie Luciano, Harlow’s DJ, on murder and tampering with evidence charges, which the rapper turned himself in for earlier this week. While Harlow stayed quiet as the incident and investigation unfolded, he finally broke his silence and spoke about the shooting in a post to his Instagram story.

“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend,” Harlow said. “My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open.” He added, “Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever, My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”

You can view Harlow’s message in the post above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×