Late last month, Jack Harlow was caught a bit too close to a deadly nightclub shooting in his hometown of Lousiville, Kentucky. The incident occurred at the city’s Ultra Lounge, which he attended prior to that weekend’s Kentucky Derby. This incident left one woman, Kasmira Nash, dead and another man with non-life-threatening injuries. More than a week after the incident, a grand jury indicted Ronnie Luciano, Harlow’s DJ, on murder and tampering with evidence charges, which the rapper turned himself in for earlier this week. While Harlow stayed quiet as the incident and investigation unfolded, he finally broke his silence and spoke about the shooting in a post to his Instagram story.

.@jackharlow statement on murder that a member of his inner-circle is accused of commuting on Derby Eve. pic.twitter.com/s0wPigs0DU — Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) May 12, 2021

“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend,” Harlow said. “My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open.” He added, “Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever, My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”

You can view Harlow’s message in the post above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.