Jack Harlow dropped by Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas earlier this week to greet his wax figure for the first time. In a video posted by the museum, Harlow was shocked by the uncanny nature of the results.

His figure is seen wearing a white suit and tie, an extravagant Rolex watch, and even holding a serious diamond chain in his folded hands. Harlow walks around admiring the lookalike.

“That is crazy,” he said in the clip. “Is this mine? Everything just looks like he’s about to come to life. It’s good. He’s cut. I just wanna knock his ass over, you know?”

“I was worried I was gonna sit here and be like, ‘OK, this is funny cause it’s like an attempt,’ but it looks just like me,'” Harlow added.

Over the past few months, the Kentucky-raised rapper has been busy. At the end of April, Harlow dropped his new album, Jackman, and has also released some music videos tied to it. The following month, he acted in Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

Check out the video of Jack Harlow meeting Jack Harlow (wax version) above.

