Over the past few weeks, there’s been a bit of beef brewing between Jack Harlow and Machine Gun Kelly. It started with the release of Harlow’s song “They Don’t Love It,” on which the rapper boasted, “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters / And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

Not long after that, MGK came through with “Renegade Freestyle,” on which he disses Harlow: “I’m a great white I can eat these barracuda / See who I am? You’re stupid, it’s nice to meet you / I just put this hole in the ground for you like a soccer cleat shoe / I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man’s whole swag / Give Drake his flow back, man, I eat rappers like Pac-Man / Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach / From the Last Dance? I battle rapped, no Instagrams.”

The ball has been in Harlow’s court since, so he addressed the situation in a new interview.

On the Rap Radar Podcast, Harlow seemed relatively unbothered, saying (as HipHopDX notes), “How do you take it in? I guess you just f*cking take it. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and I feel great about what I said, and I feel great about the reaction. It just is what it is. It was a stream-of-consciousness sort of verse. Not that I don’t stand on my statement. I’m an MC! I’m talking my sh*t. This is not a new concept to feel yourself. I feel no reservations about what was said at all.”

