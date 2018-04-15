Jack White Tears Into ‘Over And Over And Over’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

#Jack White #SNL
04.15.18 54 mins ago

Jack White’s latest solo outing has been met with mixed to middling reviews. But, if his first performance tonight on Saturday Night Live is any indication he at least hasn’t lost his live edge. White took to the stage dressed in his typically eccentric and meticulous style, opting for a classic all black ensemble to play “Over And Over And Over.”

The drummer turned guitarist turned producer turned label owner has been through a lot over the last few years. Whether or not the many transitions in his life come through in the music is really up to the listener. Much like Billy Corgan and the Smashing Pumpkins, Jack White has been making a habit out of saying that the White Stripes were really more of a solo act that just featured Meg White on drums. While somewhat insulting to the legacy of his former wife, it might also be a bit inaccurate. While the Dead Weather were well received, White has never managed to capture the magic of the White Stripes Albums in any of his solo work.

Hopefully, much like Beyonce possibly reuniting with the original members of Destiny’s Child tonight at Coachella, we can hope everyone involved buries the candy cane striped hatchet and the White Stripes stage a reunion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White#SNL
TAGSjack whitesaturday night liveSNL

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP