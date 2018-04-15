Jack White’s latest solo outing has been met with mixed to middling reviews. But, if his first performance tonight on Saturday Night Live is any indication he at least hasn’t lost his live edge. White took to the stage dressed in his typically eccentric and meticulous style, opting for a classic all black ensemble to play “Over And Over And Over.”

The drummer turned guitarist turned producer turned label owner has been through a lot over the last few years. Whether or not the many transitions in his life come through in the music is really up to the listener. Much like Billy Corgan and the Smashing Pumpkins, Jack White has been making a habit out of saying that the White Stripes were really more of a solo act that just featured Meg White on drums. While somewhat insulting to the legacy of his former wife, it might also be a bit inaccurate. While the Dead Weather were well received, White has never managed to capture the magic of the White Stripes Albums in any of his solo work.

Hopefully, much like Beyonce possibly reuniting with the original members of Destiny’s Child tonight at Coachella, we can hope everyone involved buries the candy cane striped hatchet and the White Stripes stage a reunion.