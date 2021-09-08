Jadakiss Reveals How The LOX Landed On Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

Last month was quite eventful for The LOX. The group, which consists of Yonkers rappers Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, began their run with an amazing performance during a Verzuz matchup against Dipset. The appearance inspired people to praise the group, specifically Jadakiss, with many calling him the star of the show. Shortly after, during Kanye West’s second listening party for Donda, The LOX made a surprise appearance on a track we now know as “Jesus Lord Pt. 2.” During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Jadakiss explained how that song came together.

“Someone from ‘Ye’s camp actually reached out to my older son,” the rapper said. “Then ‘Ye called us the next day after Verzuz, he hit me the next morning. We flew straight there (Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and went straight to the studio and knocked the song out. Then went and rested and came back the next day and went to the event and flew back.”

Shortly after The LOX dazzled at their Verzuz against Dipset, the group was gifted the key to their hometown of Yonkers by the city’s mayor, Mike Spano. “We recognize LOX,” Spano said during a ceremony for the key. “We’re gonna give this to you. He doesn’t need it. He could go anywhere he wants but this will confirm it all.”

You can watch the rapper’s full interview with HipHopDX in the video above.