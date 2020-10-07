With an election right around the corner, more and more artists are making efforts to encourage fans to register to vote and vote early. Jaden is the latest artist to use his platform to encourage political participation during a performance of his CTV3 song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Standing in front of a screen projecting black-and-white scenes of protests and surrounded by signs with motivating messages, Jaden wears a tracksuit reading “Vote” down the back and sides as he sings the optimistic lyrics. Names of police shooting victims flash across the screen behind him and at the conclusion of his performance, the word “Vote” dominates the screen, reminding viewers to use their voices.

Jaden’s latest project, Cool Tape, Vol. 3 was released in August, bringing an eclectic range of nostalgic styles from the breezy Justin Bieber reunion “Falling For You” to the old-school rap influenced “Rainbow Bap.” In the lead-up to the project’s release, he shared the surf rock-esque “Cabin Fever,” delivering a smooth sunset performance on The Tonight Show.

Although he changed his stage name earlier this year to drop the “Smith,” he remains as focused on activism as ever. His new docuseies The Solution Committee premiered on Snapchat last month with episodes discussing criminal justice reform, gender justice, climate change, and education reform.

Watch Jaden’s performance of “Boys And Girls” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.