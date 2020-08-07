Ahead of Jaden‘s dreamy performance of his new song “Cabin Fever” on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon called it the “ultimate quarantine love song.” Interviewing the young star via video chat, Fallon asks about how it came together, prompting Jaden to explain, “It was written in a time when I really wanted to see somebody but we both couldn’t see each other and the world was just keeping us apart.” If that’s not a quarantine anthem, I don’t know what is.

Jaden also explains the concept of the hippie-ish music video that accompanies “Cabin Fever,” saying “it’s going into that daydream of, ‘What if we could see each other? What would it be like if we did hang out?” He then goes onto reproduce the aesthetic of the video with his performance, setting a stage overlooking the California hills at sunset. The car from the video rests in the background under a rainbow banner, while Jaden himself makes sure to utilize every square inch of the glossy stage, throwing in some Michael Jackson-esque dance moves, including his own unique take on the iconic Moonwalk.

The interview also makes clear that Jaden has a new project coming out soon and that his love of David Bowie influenced his decision to try a new sound. He also explains his latest philanthropic endeavor after he previously used a food truck to deliver healthy meals to the homeless in LA.

Watch Jaden’s performance of “Cabin Fever” and his interview with The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon above.