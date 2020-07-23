Jaden Smith Switches Lanes On His Poppy New Single, ‘Cabin Fever’

After spending the majority of his career following firmly in his famous father’s footsteps, Jaden Smith switches out of the rap lane in his comeback single, “Cabin Fever,” which he released Wednesday night while most fans were absorbed in DMX vs. Snoop or J. Cole’s latest lyrical displays. Taking a cue from prior rap genre benders like his good friend Tyler The Creator or Post Malone, Jaden adopts a soft rock approach as he lends his melodic sensibilities to a mellow tune about having a quarantine crush.

Jaden joined Zane Lowe to talk about the new song and offer a progress report on his new mixtape, Cool Tapes Volume 3. “I’m just trying to make the kids happy right now,” he said of the track. He even talked about learning guitar, which helped bring the right pop rock vibe to “Cabin Fever.” “I just wanted to be able to really listen into different types of style of music and pull in different inspirations that I could use for my own music.”

On Cool Tapes Volume 3, he said, “I’m bringing it inside and I’m making it more of a world that other people can participate in… It’s kind of bringing all my fans who have been with me from the beginning… and kind of updating them onto everything that’s been happening.”

Listen to Jaden Smith’s “Cabin Fever” above.