Jamie is all grown up. If you’re familiar with the multi-faceted singer’s beginnings from music reality competition show K-POP STAR, know that the once cute, girl-next-door image the winning pop star had is now a mature, edgy, yet classy young lady.

Releasing her new lead single “3D Woman” on Wednesday (October 5), as part of her first EP (One Bad Night) since jiminxjamie, Jamie ditches her one-woman “Pity Party” and pulls up to an exclusive warehouse-turned-nightclub for a night out where she’s met with pole dancers, drinks, bling and some eye candy. Reflecting the visuals where Jamie walks through the crowd, “3D Woman” earns itself as a boss lady anthem where the R&B songstress sings about being a go-getter, exuding empowerment and self-confidence: “I’m a 3D woman / Oh, I, Yeah, you know that’s how I do it / Good things come in threes / I’m a boss and I’m hot and I’m sweet.”

“3D Woman” is the second track off of One Bad Night. The new EP consists of five tracks including a song featuring Korean R&B singer GEMINI (“Bedtime Story”) that’s claimed to be the turning point of the project, according to a press release from Warner Music Korea.

Just yesterday, it was announced Jamie’s seven-stop One Bad Night 2022 North American tour was postponed due to unforeseeable scheduling conflicts. The tour would’ve kicked off on October 10 in Los Angeles. However, new dates are yet to be determined.

Check out the One Bad Night tracklist below.

1. “GIRLS”

2. “3D Woman”

3. “In My Bag”

4. “Bedtime Story” Feat. GEMINI

5. “Honesty (0822)”

