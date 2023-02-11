Janelle Monáe seems ready for NBA All-Star weekend and has already compared herself to legends like Allen Iverson. The singer will be appearing alongside a bevy of celebrities and entertainers like 21 Savage and Cordae. The annual sporting event weekend will take place in Salt Lake City this year from February 17-19. Ahead of her upcoming game, Monáe posted a hilarious meme of her face photoshopped over Allen Iverson.

CELEB ALL STAR 2023 pic.twitter.com/uJkpzOueO6 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 10, 2023

Before that, the singer and Glass Onion star shared her shooting skills on Instagram while sporting the infamous and now-viral MSCHF boots.

Monáe will be a part of former NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade’s team, alongside 21 Savage and Nicky James, while Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith will coach the other team. Smith’s roster includes several stars as well, like Cordae, country star Kane Brown, and Latin trap singer Ozuna.

Other notable celebrities and professional athletes such as Albert Pujols, Calvin Johnson, DK Metcalf, the Miz, and WNBA stars like Arike Ogunbowale and Diamond DeShields are expected to participate in the celebrity sporting affair.

The All-Star Celebrity Game is scheduled for Friday, February 17, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (5 Mountain Time).

